House votes to reopen Treasury, IRS, other agencies

Jan. 9 (UPI) -- The House voted Wednesday to reopen the Treasury Department, Internal Revenue Service and Small Business Administration and other federal agencies.

The Democratic-led chamber voted 240-188 in favor of passing the measure as the partial government shutdown entered its 19th day.

Eight Republicans including Reps. Elise Stefanik, N.Y.; Will Hurd, Texas; Fred Upton, Mich; John Katko, N.Y.; Brian Fitzpatrick, Pa.; Greg Walden, Ore; Adam Kinzinger, Ill.; and Herrera Beutler, Wash., were among those who backed the bill.

The House is set to vote on bills to fund portions of the government that have been shuttered as a part of the shutdown, including national parks, and housing and transportation, as well as agriculture.

Senate Republicans have stated they won't pass any spending legislation unless President Donald Trump agrees to sign it, but Trump has said he won't sign any bills that don't provide $5.7 billion to fund a barrier at the U.S.-Mexico border.

The impasse between Congress and the White House appeared to hit another snag Wednesday when Trump walked out of a White House meeting with congressional leaders, calling the discussions a "total waste of time."

Rep. Patrick McHenry of North Carolina, the top Republican on the Financial Services Committee, said Wednesday's vote was "a political stunt," as the House had already passed a single appropriations package seeking to open all of the departments of the government.

Wednesday's vote however received more votes from Republicans than the previous measure as some seek to reach a solution to the shutdown and come to an agreement on border security afterward.

"All of us are discussing plans and possible compromises in ending the shutdown," Rep. Susan Collins, R-Maine, said.