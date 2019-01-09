Boston firefighters battle a boat fire at a marina in the city's Charlestown neighborhood late Tuesday night into Wednesday morning. Photo courtesy of Boston Fire Department.

Jan. 9 (UPI) -- Three boats on fire in a Boston marina late Tuesday caused about $1 million in damage and two of the vessels to sink, according to the Boston Fire Department.

The fire, which was reported at 11:20 p.m. at a marina in the city's Charlestown neighborhood, started on one of the boats which was found engulfed in flames when firefighters arrived, the Boston Globe reported.

The Boston Fire Department released photos of the fire that sent heavy black smoke billowing out of Boston Harbor on Twitter.

The blaze jumped to two boats nearby after firefighters fought through Wednesday morning to contain it. Boston deputy fire chief Robert Calobrisi said that a woman was on one of the vessels but escaped with injuries.

"I got to believe there was some diesel fuel on board one of the larger boats that kept stoking the fire," Calobrisi said. "As soon as you hit it and darkened it down, it would reignite again, so that was the problem there. It took a while to extinguish."

"We're just pretty fortunate that no one was hurt, we're quite grateful for that, actually. That was the main thing. You can replace a boat, you can't replace a person," he continued.

Boston fire crews fought the fire from the marina's dock, while Marine units attacked it with foam on the water, WBTS-TV reported.