Ex-Birmingham mayor dies 10 days after release from prison

Jan. 9 (UPI) -- Former Birmingham Mayor Larry Langford died Tuesday, 10 days after being released from prison because of his failing health. He was 72.

Current Mayor Randall Woodfin said Langord had "unmatched love for his community" in a news release Tuesday night.

On Dec. 28, federal Judge Scott Coogler ordered Langford to be released from prison because he was terminally and arrived by ambulance to Birmingham one day later. He had been treated for chronic health issue,s including pulmonary disease and emphysema.

He was convicted in 2009 of taking bribes while on the Jefferson County Commission in exchange for steering bond business. He also was convicted of conspiracy and fraud, and sentenced to 15 years in federal prison. He entered a facility in Kentucky in 2010.

In the mid-1970s, Langford became one of the first African-American TV reporters in Birmingham.

He successfully ran for the Birmingham City Council in 1977.

After one term as councilman, Langford became mayor of Fairfield in 1988.

Then in 2002, he was elected to the Jefferson County Commission and was elected Birmingham's mayor in 2007.