Bauer's Candy recalled after possible hepatitis A contamination

Bauer's Candies voluntarily recalled its chocolate and caramel Modjeskas after an employee at its facility was diagnosed with hepatitis A. Photo courtesy FDA

Jan. 9 (UPI) -- A Kentucky candy company voluntarily recalled its products over concern they may be contaminated with hepatitis A, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration announced.

The FDA advised consumers not to eat and throw away any Bauer's Candies Modjeskas, an individually wrapped marshmallow candy dipped in chocolate or caramel and sold through BauersCandy.com and QVC, purchased after Nov. 14, 2018, after an employee at the company's facility tested positive for hepatitis A.

While the FDA said the chance of contracting hepatitis A from eating the candy is low, it recommended consumers who ate candies purchased after Nov. 14 and haven't been vaccinated for the disease consult with their doctor.

President of Bauer's Candies Anna Bauer issued a statement, saying the employee worked at the facility from Nov. 16 through Nov. 23, 2018, although the company required all employees be vaccinated against hepatitis A beginning in October.

After being notified of the employee's illness, the company voluntarily closed the facility, disposed of all candy and had the facility sanitized while working with federal and state agencies until it was cleared to continue operation.

Bauer said no candy products manufactured after Nov. 25 are affected by the incident in any way.