Jan. 8 (UPI) -- President Donald Trump's first Oval Office speech will be live-streamed Tuesday night on the White House website through its YouTube Channel.

The speech is set to start at 9 p.m. EST.

Trump is expected to make his case for pushing Congress to give him more than $5 billion for a wall along the U.S.-Mexico border and the related partial shutdown of the federal government. The shutdown affecting some 800,000 employees is in its third week.

Trump has said he will not sign any stopgap spending measure to open the government unless it includes funding for the southern border wall, which was a central promise in his 2016 presidential campaign.

The president will also try to change the tide of public support for the wall, which is now at 38 percent, according to a December CNN poll. Roughly 57 percent of Americans oppose the border wall.

NBC, ABC, CBS, PBS and Fox networks plan to broadcast Trump's speech live, along with the cable channels CNN, Fox News and MSNBC.

After demanding equal time, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer will have their rebuttal speeches aired by CBS, NBC, ABC and Fox, along with CNN, Fox News and MSNBC.