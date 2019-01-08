Funeral set for Houston girl shot dead in case of mistaken identity

Jan. 8 (UPI) -- The funeral for Jazmine Barnes, the 7-year-old girl killed in a shooting investigators believe was a case of mistaken identity, will be held in Houston Tuesday.

As two suspects are held in the Harris County Jail, the girl will be remembered during a public service at Community of Faith Church, starting at noon CST.

Barnes died Dec. 30 when a passing gunman opened fire on her mother's vehicle as she sat inside. Her funeral costs have been covered by former NBA star Shaquille O'Neal, and other high-profile figures have also expressed grief for the child's death.

"You can just imagine if one of your children or loved ones were the victims and maybe you having helped could maybe just ease the pain of not worrying about covering that cost," Houston Senior Police Officer Kenneth Miles said.

Houston Texans wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins pledged his playoff game check of $29,000 Saturday to Jazmine's family.

"That could have been anyone in my family," Hopkins told CNN Friday.

"When I see Jazmine Barnes' face, I see my own daughter," he wrote on Twitter.

Monday, Eric Black Jr., 20, was charged with capital murder and is being held without bail after his arrest early Sunday. Authorities said Black told police he drove the vehicle used in the shooting and a man in the passenger seat was the gunman.

Prosecutors believe Larry Woodruffe, 24, is the shooter. He was taken into custody on a drug charge Sunday, but he's not yet been charged in the Barnes case. Woodurff is being held on $100,000 bail.

Shaun King, a civil rights activist and writer, received a tip and passed it on to authorities.

"The source said the suspects thought the complainant's vehicle was some other person's vehicle that they had seen earlier in the night and that they shot the car by mistake," prosecutors said as they read from Black's probable cause document at the hearing. "The source said that they did not realize the vehicle that they had shot into was the complainant's vehicle until seeing it on the news later in the day."

Neither man matched the description originally released by authorities -- a white man driving a red truck. Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said that man was likely just fleeing the scene.