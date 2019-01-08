CES show features new AI, virtual reality, sleep tech

An exhibitor trys out an assortment of FinchShift VR & AR controllers during the 2019 International CES, at the Mandalay Bay Convention Center in Las Vegas, Nevada, January 6, 2019. Photo by James Atoa/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 8 (UPI) -- The international Consumer Electronics Show kicked off Tuesday by showcasing artificial intelligence, virtual reality and tech to help people sleep better.

Some highlights of the Consumer Technology Association technology innovation show running through Friday in the Las Vegas Convention Center will be artificial intelligence and virtual reality, CES chief Gary Shapiro said in a Tech Republic report.

More than 182,000 industry professionals are attending, along with more than 4,000 exhibiting companies and 1,000 speakers.

"AI is definitely one of the ingredient technologies that will be pervasive throughout the show," Shapiro said. "We have a separate dedicated portion to it, but so many companies have so many things, and it really affects so many areas, and a lot of the keynoters will be talking about it."

Shapiro said the show will feature AI products such as the latest robots and self-driving cars.

One virtual reality product unveiled was the Vuze XR Camera, a handheld camera system that uses two lenses to captures virtual reality content. The camera allows still images, two-dimensional or three-dimensional footage that's stabilized to make it more immersive and enjoyable.

Presenters also showed off sleep technology products on the event's first day.

Among the new devices is a white noise machine called the ASTI 'LectroFan Micro 2. The design of the device, released by the California-based company ASTI, is particularly of note.

The 'LectroFan Micro 2 has a small size and pop-up design, with the aim of taking up less space on a nightstand and making portability easier.

Another sleep-aid product marketed at the show is a subscription-based app, called Darwin by Delos. The app automates smart home gadgets from color-changing light bulbs to sync circadian rhythms to smart shades to automated bedroom sunlight.

The new technology also addresses snoring with a sleep mask called Hupnos that fits around the eyes and nose. The device has built-in vibrations to help adjust positions without waking the person snoring and tightens pressure on nostrils to slow exhales and help quiet the maelstrom if that doesn't work.

Hupnos is able to detect snoring through a companion app on the phone that listens for the sound.