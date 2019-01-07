President Donald Trump walks to the Rose Garden for a press conference following a meeting with the Democratic leadership Friday. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 7 (UPI) -- President Donald Trump will travel to the U.S.-Mexico border Thursday amid the federal government shutdown, the White House said Monday.

White House press secretary Sarah Sanders announced the trip in a Twitter post Monday, saying the president will "meet with those on the front lines of the national security and humanitarian crisis."

The border wall is at the center of the federal shutdown. Trump has demanded billions for the wall be included in any bill that funds and reopens the government. Spending bills passed by both houses of Congress so far have included no such money.

The Senate passed a bill two weeks ago to keep the government open, but included no wall funds. A day later, the then-GOP-controlled House included money for the wall in its spending bill -- but no action was taken. Last week, the new Democratic-controlled House passed another funding bill that included no money for the barrier. Though that bill would've likely passed the upper chamber, Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell said he wouldn't send any bill to Trump he knows would be vetoed.

Democrats in the House and Senate have rejected funding at $5 billion levels Trump has asked for.

Trump traveled to San Diego last May to view prototypes of his wall. While Congress has approved additional money for border security in the past, none of it has been spent on new wall designs.

Trump has told Democrats he is willing to keep the federal government shutdown for months, or even years, to get the funding he wants to build the wall.

Also Monday, Chairman of the Congressional Hispanic Caucus Joaquin Castro led a delegation to Alamogordo, N.M., to investigate the death of a migrant child at the border Dec. 25.

Felipe Gomez Alonzo died in U.S. custody, becoming the second migrant child to do so last month. The delegation was set to tour the border facility and discuss immigrants' health and safety.