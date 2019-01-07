U.S. News Samsung shows off new TVs ahead of CES 2019's opening day By Daniel Uria ( )

License Photo An exhibitor tries out an assortment of FinchShift virtual-reality and augmented reality controllers on Sunday. Photo by James Atoa/UPI | License Photo The hand-size AIR100 air selfie camera is a "pocket-sized drone" with an attached camera. Photo by James Atoa/UPI | License Photo The capabilities of the Ovis smart suitcase with AI facial recognition and obstacle avoidance are demonstrated. The suitcase is TSA approved with a removable battery. Photo by James Atoa/UPI | License Photo The FoldiMate, an automated shirt-folding machine is estimated to launch later in 2019 with a targeted price tag of $980. Photo by James Atoa/UPI | License Photo The X1a mixed reality smart glasses by ThirdEye are intended for hands-free computing with cameras and multiple sensors. Photo by James Atoa/UPI | License Photo Exhibitor Philippe Briot holds a portable high-end speaker by Ow1 Audio. Photo by James Atoa/UPI | License Photo Exhibitor Francesca Vengel with Perfect Corp. demonstrates the free YouCam makeup app , which allows users to try makeup looks and get beauty consultations through augmented reality. Photo by James Atoa/UPI | License Photo Philippe Peyrard, CEO and founder of Ellcie Healthy, demonstrates the safety function of smart glasses made for drowsy drivers. The glasses contain sensors that will beep and flash if they detect a driver falling asleep. Photo by James Atoa/UPI | License Photo Ichiro Amimori, co-founder and CEO of smart apparel manufacturer Xenoma Inc, shows off the "e-skin" body suit. The suit allows users to have their bodies act as video game controllers, with sensors in the suit picking up movements. Photo by James Atoa/UPI | License Photo Exhibitor Alissa Miki displays a coding game by Disney's "Technologia School of Magic." The courses allow users of all ages to learn programming through exercises that incorporate Disney characters and worlds. Photo by James Atoa/UPI | License Photo The EyeQue VisionCheck, the world's first automated at-home eye test is a device for smartphones. Photo by James Atoa/UPI | License Photo The FITT360 by Linkflow, inc., the first wearable neck camera that captures images and video 360 degrees around the user. The hands free device allows you to live stream and can double as a bluetooth headset. Photo by James Atoa/UPI | License Photo CODI toys are artificial intelligence-enabled smart speakers for kids. The toy is enabled with artificial intelligence and is can sing and tell over 200 stories. Photo by James Atoa/UPI | License Photo ispace, a private lunar robotic exploration company, promotes its 2020 space project, the Hakuto-R. The project includes two missions -- one to orbit the moon and the other to do a soft landing. Photo by James Atoa/UPI | Cambridge Consultants' DeepRay Artificial Intelligence technology repairs distorted and obscured images in real time. Photo by James Atoa/UPI | License Photo License Photo The Breadbot is a a mini bakery and vending machine by The Wilkinson Baking Co. Photo by James Atoa/UPI | License Photo The Fine Dust Eater for mobile applications by Mann + Hummel. Fine dust is created mainly in urban areas by industrial process, furnaces and traffic pollution. Stationary filter cubes are intended to be placed in cities to capture the dust so it doesn't spread. Photo by James Atoa/UPI | License Photo An assortment of E-vone shoes with built-in fall detection. The shoe is designed with sensors that detect unusual movement, like falling, that triggers a vibrating alarm and contacts pre-approved parties. Photo by James Atoa/UPI | License Photo Specdrums rings are app-enabled and transform colors into sound with they are tapped. Photo by James Atoa/UPI | License Photo The DFree, a smartphone-enabled wearable for incontinence, is an app that monitors your bladder to let you know when you need to urinate by using sensors to your stomach. Photo by James Atoa/UPI | License Photo Elvie, a wearable all-in-one breast pump is hands-free and silent. Photo by James Atoa/UPI | License Photo The DoubleTake digital binoculars by NexOptic can take photos and video. Photo by James Atoa/UPI | 0 of 0

Jan. 7 (UPI) -- The world's largest tech brands showed off new products ranging from televisions and computers to toothbrushes and bread makers on Monday, ahead of the first official day of CES 2019. The annual consumer technology conference kicked off in Las Vegas with two media days on Sunday and Monday, before opening up its show floor -- that spans at least three venues -- from Tuesday through Friday, with each day bringing new keynote conferences and events.

Samsung announced that it will include an Apple iTunes app in its Smart TVs beginning in the Spring, which will allow people to purchase and watch movies on their televisions or access content already connected to their Apple accounts.

The South Korean company's television will also feature Apple's AirPlay 2 service, which allows users to stream videos, music and photos from iPhones to televisions, speakers and other devices.

Samsung also showed off a 75-inch television, boasting 4K resolution and MicroLED technology, which the company said provides a brighter and longer-lasting screen than OLED tech currently used in some leading televisions, as well as the OLED TV R, a 65-inch 4K display that can roll up into a box.

Other television offerings from Samsung include a 219-inch television known as "The Wall" and a 98-inch Samsung Q900 QLED TV with 8K resolution, making it one of the largest 8K televisions to be announced.

In new computer tech, HP expanded its SureView screen technology -- which allows users to activate a 3M display at the touch of a button to make the screen more difficult to view from the side -- to monitors and desktops for the first time.

KitchenAid stepped into the Smart Home market with a Smart Display that responds to voice commands through Google Assistant.

Other products available to view before the official launch of the show included the Y-Brush, a high-tech toothbrush shaped like a mouthguard and fitted with a vibrating motor.

Wilkinson Baking Company company also showed off the BreadBot, a fully-automated bread making vending machine.

The show floor will officially open at 10 a.m. PT on Tuesday, with keynote presentations by IBM and Verizon later in the day.