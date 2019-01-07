Parolee arrested in shooting at California bowling alley that killed 3

Jan. 7 (UPI) -- A parolee from Los Angeles has been arrested in the shooting at a bowling alley that killed three and injuries four on Friday night, police said Monday.

Reginald Wallace, 47, was arrested in Los Angeles by Torrance police at 4:18 a.m. Sunday and is being held without bail at the Twin Towers Correctional Facility in Los Angeles.

"Detectives worked nonstop operations methdoically investigating the details of this incident in order to identify and apprehend the suspet and ensure the safety of the community," police said in the news release.

In 2017, Wallace was released from prison after serving 17 years on a conviction for assault with a deadly weapon involving a firearm.

RELATED Man charged in shooting of California father camping with daughters

Shortly before midnight Friday, Torrance police responded to calls of shots fired at the Gable House Bowl.

Three men were pronounced dead at the scene and two were taken to a hospital. Two other men "opted to seek their own medical attention" despite injuries. No employees were injured.

The fatalities were identified as Los Angeles residents Michael Di'Shawn Radford, 20; Astin Kyle Edwards, 28; and Robert Earl Meekins Jr., 28, the Los Angeles Times reported.

RELATED Driver held in shooting death of Jazmine Barnes in Houston

Witnesses told KCBS-TV the incident stemmed from a fight between two large groups.

"I grabbed my niece and started running toward the far end of the bowling alley," said Wes Hamad, 29, who noted the entrance was blocked. "As we were running, we heard 15 shots."

He said the the brawl lasted about five minutes.

"This act of violence is an isolated incident, and there is no evidence indicating there are additional shooters," police said. "A physical altercation involving several patrons preceded the suspect producing a handgun and firing at the group.