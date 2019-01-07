New California Gov. Gavin Newsom will take the oath at noon Monday. Photo by Terry Schmitt/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 7 (UPI) -- Gavin Newsom will take over as California's new governor Monday, succeeding Gov. Jerry Brown, and he will try to keep his campaign promises and the state's large economy afloat.

Newsom, the former San Francisco mayor and lieutenant governor, will take the oath at noon PST Monday.

On the campaign trail, Newsom said he was committed to giving parents up to six months paid leave after having a child, giving a "more sober assessment" of a high-speed rail project championed by Brown, and making the second year of community college education free.

"When I think in terms of California, it's a nation-state," Newsom said of the state. "I think about those nations that invest in their future."

RELATED Sessions slams sanctuary laws in speech to California police officers

Newsom said his support for a $1.3 billion expansion of pre-kindergarten classes for children from low- and moderate-income families is part of his commitment to family issues. Newsom and his wife, filmmaker Jennifer Siebel Newsom, have four children under the age of nine.

"It means something to me to have someone talking about policies that affect children and families who is going through that himself in real time," California Secretary of State Alex Padilla said of Newsom.

Newsom, who was once married to former Fox News host and attorney Kimberly Guilfoyle, was at one time best known for issuing marriage licenses to same-sex couples in 2004 while mayor of San Francisco, before the state's Supreme Court put a stop to it.

RELATED California Democrats withhold endorsement in Feinstein race

Four years later, the state Supreme Court cleared the way for same-sex marriages and the U.S. Supreme Court did the same in 2015.

"This transition is really a passing of the torch, not just of one governor to another but from one generation to another," former California Gov. Gray Davis said, pointing out that Newsom, 51, is 30 years younger than Brown. "It's great that they have different styles. It's almost by necessity you have to govern for the times."