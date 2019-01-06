Trending Stories

Two men held in murder of Jazmine Barnes in Houston
Woman in vegetative state for years gave birth in Phoenix
Trump, Pence at separate border security, shutdown meetings
Nevada death row inmate Scott Dozier found dead from apparent suicide
Missing woman's parents file wrongful death suit against fiance

Photo Gallery

 
Winning moments of 2018

Latest News

National Parks Service taps visitors fees to fund parks during shutdown
U.S. Central Command confirms death of USS Cole bombing suspect
DR Congo delays release of presidential election results
Duke's Zion Williamson catalogs another ridiculous rim-rocker
China's Chang'e-4 spacecraft lands on far side of the moon
 
Back to Article
/