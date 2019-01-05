Missing woman's parents file wrongful death suit against fiance

Kelsey Berreth has been missing since Nov. 22. Her fiance, Patrick Frazee, hasbeen charged with five murder-related charges and Berreth's parented have filed a civil suit alleging a wrongful death. Photo courtesy of Teller County, Colo., Sheriff's Office

Jan. 5 (UPI) -- A missing Colorado woman's parents have filed a wrongful death civil suit against the fiance, who has been charged with her presumed death.

On Friday, Darrell and Cheryl-Lee Berreth filed suit in U.S. District Court for the District of Colorado against Patrick Frazee, 32, was engaged to Kelsey Berreth, 29. They're seeking unspecified damages.

Investigators believe Berreth was killed in their home in Woodland Park, a 35-acre cattle ranch in Woodland Park, but her body hasn't been found.

She was last seen on Thanksgiving Day, Nov. 22, shopping at a Safeway store with her 1-year-old daughter. She wasn't reported missing until Dec. 2, when Berreth's mother said she was having a difficult time getting ahold of her daughter.

RELATED Police hope video footage will lead to missing Colorado woman

Patrick Frazee, who says he picked up his daughter, Kaylee, on Thanksgiving, was charged with five criminal charges during a court appearance Monday in Teller County, including two counts of first-degree murder and three counts of solicitation to commit first-degree murder.

He's due for a preliminary hearing on Feb. 19.

In civil court, he is being accused of negligence -- carrying out physical, mental and emotional acts of violence against Berreth.

RELATED Texas man charged with murder of three children

They allege Frazee planned the alleged crime and attempted to cover it up.

Frazee "acted as either the perpetrator or accessory to the murder of Kelsey Berreth," according to the lawsuit.

Also the lawsuit says Berreth's parents "have suffered and continue to suffer severe emotional distress caused by Frazee's extreme and outrageous conduct."

The parents of the couple are seeking custody of the girl. On Thursday, a judge gave temporary physical custody to Berreth's parents and legal custody remains with the Teller County Department of Human Services.