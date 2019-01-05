3 dead, 4 injured in California bowling alley shooting

Jan. 5 (UPI) -- A shooting at a Los Angeles-area bowling alley left three people dead and four others with injuries, local police said.

The shooting occurred just before midnight Friday after a fight broke out at Gable House Bowl in Torrance, Calif. Three men died at the scene and emergency officials transported two others to area hospitals for treatment.

Two others declined medical attention.

Torrance police Sgt. Ronald Harris said officials were attempting to identify a suspect or suspects in the shooting.

He declined to identify the victims and the type of gun or guns used in the altercation.

"Our hearts go out to the families who lost loved ones during this incident," he said during a news briefing with reporters.

One patron of the bowling alley, Jesus Perez, told the Los Angeles Times he heard two people get shot.

"We heard there was a big fight before that. We just ran into the bar and we just took cover because after the fight we heard 'pop! pop!'" he said.