Jan. 4 (UPI) -- A suspect is in custody after three young children were found shot dead Thursday night and a woman injured, authorities said.

Juniad Hashim Mehmood, 27, is being held on an unrelated warrant at the Texas City Jail, about about 50 miles southeast of Houston, according to a news release. He was taken into custody at 10:31 p.m., more than four hours after police officers found the bodies of a 5-year-old girl, a 1-year-old boy and infant girl. They'd received a call to conduct a background check on the family.

Texas City police said they considered Mehmood a person of interest and posted his mugshot on Facebook.

Thursday night, Mehmood called authorities and said he killed his children and tried to kill his wife, a police official told The Houston Chronicle. He told them he was unarmed and gave his address.

The woman was in stable condition and received treatment at the University of Texas Medical Branch in Galveston with a gunshot wound to the head. She was unable to talk to authorities.

"It's a very intense scene over there. Everybody involved is either deceased or injured," Texas City police spokesman Lt. Kenneth Brown said.

Police said they are "beginning the early stages of processing the scene for evidence."

In 2014, Mehmood was arrested for hitting a girlfriend and served 20 days in jail. His conviction barred him from owning or possessing a firearm. In 2015, he was arrested after robbing a family member. That same year, he was sentenced to three years after pleading guilty to a separate robbery charge.