Jan. 4 (UPI) -- A suspect is in custody after three young children were found shot dead and a woman wounded Thursday night -- reportedly members of his family.

Juniad Hashim Mehmood, 27, is being held on an unrelated warrant at the Texas City Jail, which is about about 50 miles southeast of Houston, according to a news release

He was taken into custody at 10:31 p.m., more than four hours after police officers found the bodies of children believed to be a 5-year-old girl, a 1-year-old boy and infant girl, and a wounded unidentified. They had received a call to conduct a background check about 6:15 p.m.

Texas City police said they considered Mehmood a person of interest, posting his mugshot on Facebook.

At 10:17 p.m., Mehmood called authorities and said he killed his children and tried to slay his wife, a police official said to the Houston Chronicle. He told them he was unarmed and gave his address.

The woman was in stable condition and receiving treatment at the University of Texas Medical Branch in Galveston with a gunshot wound to the head. She was unable to talk to authorities.

"It's a very intense scene over there. Everybody involved is either deceased or injured," Texas City police spokesman Lt. Kenneth Brown said.

Texas City police said they are "beginning the early stages of processing the scene for evidence."

In 2014, he was arrested for hitting a girlfriend and served 20 days in jail. His conviction meant it was illegal for him to possess a firearm.

In 2015, Mehmood was arrested after shoving a family member and robbing him. Also in the same year, he was sentenced to three years after pleading guilty to a separate robbery charge.