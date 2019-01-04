Trending Stories

New app could warn residents before large earthquakes hit LA
Watch live: New Congress sworn in on Capitol Hill
Nancy Pelosi quotes Ronald Reagan in return as House speaker
Former cartel member details bribes, trafficking to 'El Chapo' jurors
Teen sailor's abandoned yacht found floating eight years later

Photo Gallery

 
News Photos of the Year

Latest News

On This Day: Johnson gives 'Great Society' speech
UPI Almanac for Friday, Jan. 4, 2019
Famous birthdays for Jan. 4: Julia Ormond, Michael Stipe
Ted Cruz introduces constitutional amendment for term limits in Congress
Two deputies to be charged after drownings in transport van during hurricane
 
Back to Article
/