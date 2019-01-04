GOP Kansas Sen. Pat Roberts announces retirement in 2020

Jan. 4 (UPI) -- Longtime Republican Kansas Sen. Pat Roberts said Friday he will not seek re-election in 2020.

Roberts' announcement follows a number of other politicians in both chambers who've decided recently to leave immediately, or at the end of their terms.

"I am announcing I will serve the remainder of this term as your senator, fighting for Kansas in these troubled times," Roberts wrote in a Facebook post. "However, I will not be a candidate in 2020 for a fifth Senate term."

Roberts recently led the charge for an $867 billion farm bill he promised will benefit Kansas farmers. The bill did not include work requirements that President Donald Trump wanted in it. Instead, Trump issued an executive order that could make receiving welfare more difficult for 775,000 Americans.

Roberts said he plans to continue working hard for his last two years in the Senate.

"I intend to spring to the finish line," he said. "We continue to believe that we can achieve results. We did with the Farm Bill.

It's unclear who might succeed Roberts in the seat next year. Some have suggested U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, a former Kansas congressman, should run.