Democratic-led House approves spending bill to end shutdown; no Senate vote

President Donald Trump delivers remarks on border security alongside members of the National Border Patrol Council in the Brady Press Briefing Room at the White House on Thursday. Photo by Leigh Vogel/UPI | License Photo

Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi swears in the 116th Congress on Thursday, hours before they approved spending bill to reopen the government. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 3 (UPI) -- Hours after Democrats took control of the U.S. House on Thursday, representatives approved spending bills to reopen the partially closed federal government -- legislation that is considered dead on arrival in the Senate.

The House, seeking to end the 13-day shutdown, passed funding eight of the nine closed departments, 241-190. All Democrats and eight Republicans approved the measure, which provides funding through Feb. 8.

In addition, the House voted 239-192, including backing by five Republicans, to fund the Department of Homeland Security at current spending levels through Feb. 8 with $1.3 billion for border security but no money to build a wall.

"Let's open the government, and let's get to work because we have a plan that makes sense," Rep. Nita Lowey, D-N.Y., chairwoman of the House Appropriations Committee said at a news conference before the votes.

But President Donald Trump has vowed to veto any legislation that doesn't include money for the wall. He is seeking more than $5 billion for a barrier.

And Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., has said he would not call for a vote on any proposal that doesn't have "a real chance" of passing and getting a presidential signature.

"The legislation that House Democrats reportedly plan to vote on later today is ... not a serious attempt," McConnell said from the Senate floor after the opening of the new Congress. "I would call it political theater, not productive lawmaking."

Before the shutdown, the Senate unanimously approved a bill to fund the government through Feb. 8, but Trump said he would not sign it after initially backing it.

"What we're asking the Republicans in the Senate to do is to take yes for an answer," new House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., said at the news conference. "We are sending them back exactly word for word what they have passed."

In December, the Republican-controlled House approved spending to build the wall.

About one quarter of the government remains closed, including the Department of Justice and Homeland Security. About 800,000 federal employees are furloughed, or are deemed essential and working without pay.

"The administration is committed to working with the Congress to reopen lapsed agencies but cannot accept legislation that provides unnecessary funding for wasteful programs while ignoring the nation's urgent border security needs," White House Office of Management and Budget said in a statement.

The White House has invited congressional leaders to a meeting Friday morning for talks about ending the shutdown. They met Wednesday in the Situation Room for a briefing on border security.

Trump, before the House vote Thursday, made a surprise appearance in the press briefing room. He appered with border agents and said he has "never had as much support" for his proposed border wall.

Earlier Thursday, he posted on Twitter: "The Shutdown is only because of the 2020 Presidential Election. The Democrats know they can't win based on all of the achievements of 'Trump,' so they are going all out on the desperately needed Wall and Border Security."