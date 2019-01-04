7 killed in multi-vehicle crash on I-75 in Florida

Jan. 3 (UPI) -- Seven people were killed and at least eight more were injured in a multi-vehicle crash in near Gainesville, Florida Highway Patrol said Thursday.

The crash involved two tractor trailers, a passenger van and a midsize sedan traveling southbound on Interstate 75 Thursday afternoon and in addition to the seven deaths, eight patients were "transported from the scene, multiple patients with critical injuries," Alachua County Fire Rescue said, according to ABC News.

Fifty gallons of diesel fuel spilled in the crash, causing a blaze that has since been extinguished.

Florida Highway Patrol Lt. Patrick Riordan said five of the victims who died in the crash were in the passenger van and others from the van were hospitalized, but he wasn't aware how many, The Gainesville Sun reported.

Another person who died was in one of the crashed tractor-trailers, but it wasn't immediately clear whether the person was a passenger or the driver.

Alachua County Sheriffs spokesman Art Forgey said the agency was working to verify dispatch records which indicated one the van was carrying children traveling to Disney World.

It appeared other vehicles traveling with the same group as the van weren't involved in the accident.

A homicide investigation was also underway, said Riordan.

All southbound lanes were closed due to vehicle parts and other debris on the roadway overnight, but northbound lanes were reopened.