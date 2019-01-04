Jan. 4 (UPI) -- Three men were arrested Thursday in connection with what police say is the tortures and deaths of two California teenagers in Tijuana two months ago.

The teens were in an apartment in November in Tijuana's Loma Verdes neighborhood when police say three men broke in and attacked them for two hours. They were each found dead with gunshot wounds to the head.

Authorities said they arrested three men, who were identified by Mexican authorities by just their first names and an initial of their last names -- Alejandro "El Orejas" N., Fabricio N. and Esteban Manuel N.

Police said Christopher Alexis Gomez, 17, Juan Suarez-Ojeda, 18, and Angel Said Robles Ibbara, 17, were partially clothed when they were found. Gomez and Ojeda lived in the San Diego area and Ibbara lived in Mexico.

Johnathan Dean, superintendent of the schools attended by Gomez and Ojeda, told KNBC-TV Gomez was "real lighthearted" and never had a discipline problem. He said Ojeda was a good student who graduated last year.

"That's what so tragic. Their lives ended so young," Dean said.

The three teens went to a barbecue the night before the attack. Police were contacted when the California teens didn't return.

Authorities said they are still looking for a motive.