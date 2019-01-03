LAPD: Man's theft spree targeted high-end residents, including celebrities

Usher was among the celebrities, whose home in the Hollywood Hills area was targeted by one suspect, according to the Los Angeles Police Department. File photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 3 (UPI) -- The Los Angeles Police Deprtment arrested a man who is accused of stealing "millions of dollars" worth of artwork, jewelry and liquor from high-end residences, including celebrities.

Benjamin Eitan Ackerman, 32, of Los Angeles was arrested on Sept. 20 on suspicion of thefts in the Hollywood Hills area, but LAPD didn't announce the arrest until Wednesday at a news conference. He has yet to be formally charged with a crime and he was released on $1 million bond on Sept. 24.

Celebrities include Usher, Jason Derulo and Adam Lambert.

Police served a search warrant at a residence and storage unit in September and authorities found more than 2,000 items from at least 13 homes in Hollywood Hills, Encino, Tarzana and Sherman Oaks in 2017 and 2018, authorities said.

Ackerman toured open homes, manipulated surveillance videos and came back later to steal items, police said.

Detectives discoveed Ackerman had signed his middle name in guest books at open house events for homes that later were ransacked, LAPD Detective Jared Timmons, the lead investigator, said at the news conference. He also asked specific questions about rare artwork that was on display.

"When he showed up, he was dressed to the nines," Timmons said. "He acted the part; he was very slick. He appears to be very fluent with technology."

RELATED Engineer uses glitter and fart smell to punish package thieves

Police have posted recovered items at hollywoodburglary.smugmug.com.

Police were still trying to determine whether other celebrity burglaries are linked to Ackerman.

Ackerman was convicted of burglary or petty theft on three occasions in Los Angeles County in 2013 and 2014.