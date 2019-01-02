Wall Street stumbles in 2019 opening, then recovers

Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange at the opening bell on Wednesday, the first day of trading for 2019. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 2 (UPI) -- Wall Street stumbled out of the gate during the first 2019 trading day Wednesday morning, but rebounded by the afternoon.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average lost 370 points, or 1.6 percent, immediately after opening on Wednesday, while the S&P 500 fell 1.2 percent. The Nasdaq Composite, buoyed usually by the high-tech industry, tumbled 1.8 percent.

Gains in the bank, technology and energy sectors led the late-morning increase. Facebook and Amazon stock rose, aiding the Nasdaq composite. Goldman Sachs, Bank of America and J.P. Morgan Chase all climbed about one percent by noon.

By 2:15 p.m., The Dow was off only 74.69 points, or 0.32 percent, at 23,252.67. The S&P 500 had a modest decline of 0.454 points, or 0.02 percent, at 2506.31. The Nasdaq index was in the black at 6,663.51, a 25.04 point, or 0.42 percent, increase over the close of trading on Dec. 31.

RELATED Tesla stock falls after missing 4Q delivery mark

The market fall follows a private sector survey showing that manufacturing activity in China contracted for the first time in 19 months. China's Markit Manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index dropped to 49.7 in December from 50.2 in November. Markets are showing concern that a Chinese and European economic slowdown is traveling around the world.

"Everybody is terrified that this is a sign of a global slowdown," Art Cashin, director of floor operations at UBS, told CNBC. "It was only eight months ago we were talking about synchronized growth and all of that is falling apart."

The slide was felt globally. Hong Kong's Hang Seng closed 2.8 percent lower, while the Shanghai Composite lost 1.2 percent and Australia's ASX fell 1.6 percent. Britain's FTSE was down 1 percent, while France's CAC tumbled 1.3 percent.

The slide continued from a turbulent December that saw all the indexes fall at least 8.7 percent for the month. The Dow and S&P 500 also recorded their worst December performance since 1931 and their biggest monthly loss since the financial crisis of February 2009.

President Donald Trump referred to December's market declines as a "glitch." telling reporters on Wednesday that recoveries could be expected after the completion of trade deals between the United States and other countries.