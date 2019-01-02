Six passengers get sick, throw up aboard Frontier flight from Cleveland to Tampa

Jan. 2 (UPI) -- Six people got sick and threw up aboard a Frontier Airlines Flight, causing Cleveland Hopkins Airport to shut off water fountains in Terminal A.

The passengers, who were not traveling in a group, were all throwing up Tuesday by the time the plane landed in Tampa, Florida.

The sick passengers from Flight 1397 were evaluated by medical staff after the plane landed, Frontier said in a statement.

"The cause of the illness remains under investigation. Passenger safety is Frontier's number one priority," the airline said in a statement.

Airport spokeswoman Michele Dynia said it's unknown if the passengers drank from the fountains in Terminal A but they were closed out of an abundance of caution and will be tested. No other passengers got sick at the airport.

The remaining passengers stayed on the plane for more than an hour before they could leave, said Janet Scherberger, a Tampa International Airport spokeswoman. There were 266 passengers on board the flight from Cleveland to Tampa.