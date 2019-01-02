Nordstrom co-President Blake Nordstrom dead at 58

Blake Nordstrom was part of the fourth generation of the family to lead Nordstrom department store. File Photo courtesy of Nordstrom

Jan. 2 (UPI) -- Blake Nordstrom, the co-president of luxury department store Nordstrom, died Wednesday in Seattle, the company said. He was 58.

In a statement, the company said Nordstrom's death was "unexpected." it comes less than a month after the company revealed he had a "treatable" form of lymphoma. It's unclear if his death was related to the diagnosis.

"My heart goes out to the Nordstrom family and everyone at the company during this difficult time. Everyone who worked with Blake knew of his passion and deep commitment to employees, customers and the communities we serve. We are fortunate to have continued leadership from co-presidents Pete and Erik Nordstrom," said Nordstrom chairman of the board Brad Smith.

Nordstrom was founded as Wallin & Nordstrom in 1901 by the three Nordstrom brothers' great-grandfather, John W. Nordstrom, and Carl F. Wallin. The company operates more than 350 retail locations, including Nordstrom Rack stores.