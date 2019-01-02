Jan. 2 (UPI) -- A U.S. Marine died Tuesday when he was shot inside the Marine Barracks Washington, D.C., but officials are not expecting foul play at this time.

The Marine, whose name has not been released, was on duty at the military facility in southeastern Washington, the Washington Post reported. Authorities said they are at the beginning of the investigation but it appeared that incident may have been the result of an accidental discharge from another Marine's weapon.

Alaina Gertz, the public affairs specialist for D.C.'s Metropolitan Police Department, told ABC News that the person who fired the weapon has not been charged and "based on our investigation no criminal intent has been established."

Gertz said it will be up to the U.S. Attorney's office on whether or not to file charges in the case.

RELATED Five Marines identified after deadly aircraft crash in Japan

Marine Corps spokeswoman Capt. Colleen McFadden said she could confirm only that the victim did not suffer "a self-inflicted injury." The shooting occurred at 5 a.m. on New Year's Day with the victim described as in his early 20s.

A Metro report said the Marine was pronounced dead at 5:59 a.m. at MedStar Washington Hospital Center.

"The command's priorities are to take care of the Marine's family and friends," Col. Don Tomich, the commanding officer said in a statement released on the barrack's website. "We want to ensure these personnel are being provided for during this challenging time."

RELATED Navy charges 4 in 2017 Green Beret death

Marine Barracks Washington, D.C., also known as "8th & I" for its street address, is the oldest active post in the Marine Corps. It was founded by President Thomas Jefferson and Lt. Col. William Ward Burrows, the second commandant of the Marine Corps, in 1801.