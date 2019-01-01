U.S. Air Force's Strategic Command apologizes for New Year's Eve tweet

An F-35A Lightning II is assigned to the 58th Fighter Squadron at Eglin Air Force Base, Fla. on Dec. 4. Photo by Staff Sgt. Peter Thompson/U.S. Air Force

Jan. 1 (UPI) -- The U.S. Air Force's Strategic Command apologized for an offensive tweet it sent out on New Year's Eve.

"TimesSquare tradition rings in the #NewYear by dropping the big ball...if ever needed, we are #ready to drop something much, much bigger," read the tweet, which has now been deleted. The tweet also contained a video of a bomber plane soaring through the air as the words "Stealth," "Ready" and "Lethal" flashed on the screen.

The response drew outrage from Twitter users, who criticized the military agency of being insensitive about killing people.

"What kind of maniacs are running this country?" tweeted Walter Shaub, the former director of the Office of Government Ethics.

After deleting the tweet, Stratcom issued an apology.

"Our previous NYE tweet was in poor taste & does not reflect our values. We apologize. We are dedicated to the security of America & allies," the tweet says.