Dec. 31 (UPI) -- Poultry and sausage products made by R.L. Zeigler Co. have been recalled for possible metal contamination, the U.S. Agriculture Department said.

The USDA Food Safety and Inspection Service said Sunday more than 11,600 pounds of ready-to-eat poultry and sausage products are being recalled. It cited possible "extraneous materials, specifically metal" in the products.

The cause of the metal fragments was not specified.

Alabama-based R.L. Zeigler is recalling "Zeigler A Tradition of Great Taste Red Hots," and "Extra Hot Zeigler A Tradition of Great Taste Red Hots" products. Each is a 24-ounce package of nine links of meat manufactured on Nov. 29 with a "sell-by" date of Jan. 24.

The recall began after several customers reported between Dec. 13 and Dec. 27 finding metal in the food, but there have been no reports of injury.

The FSIS said customers should dispose of the products or return them for refunds. It noted some customers may have the products stored in freezers. The agency regards the action as a Class I recall notification, a "health hazard situation where there is a reasonable probability that the use of the product will cause serious, adverse health consequences or death."

The USDA meat and poultry hotline, 1-888-674-6854, answers questions about the recall.