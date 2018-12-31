Dec. 31 (UPI) -- House Democrats plan to unveil a stopgap spending bill Monday that would fund most of the government for the rest of the fiscal year -- but would provide only a fraction of what President Donald Trump wants to pay for a border wall, news reports said.
The bill would fund six government departments currently furloughed since the shutdown went into effect Dec. 21. The Department of Homeland Security, though, would receive its existing $1.3 billion for border security, short of the $5 billion Trump asked for, unnamed Democratic aides told The Washington Post.
Among the shuttered departments to receive funding under the legislation are the Departments of the Interior, Agriculture, Commerce and Justice.
Democratic aides told The New York Times and USA Today Democrats plan to vote on the bill when the new session of Congress opens Thursday, the first day the party takes control of the lower chamber.
The Democrats' proposed plan is similar to legislation passed by the Republican-controlled Senate earlier this year. Trump declined to sign the spending bill because it didn't include the billions he requested to partially fund the wall.
Trump said earlier this month a full border wall, if it's built, would cost between $15 billion and $20 billion, though he once estimated it could cost as much as $25 billion. He initially promised Mexico would pay for the wall, but recently said the cost would be offset by a new trade agreement with the southern neighbor.
Though the new Democratic-controlled House is expected to pass the planned legislation, it's unclear whether the Republican-controlled Senate has enough votes to send it to Trump's desk -- and it if did, whether the president would even consider it.
"It's simple," said Don Stewart, a spokesman for Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell of Kentucky. "The Senate is not going to send something to the president that he won't sign."
On Sunday, Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., proposed a compromise solution in which Trump would get the $5 billion he wants in exchange for a three-year, one-time renewable work permit for about 70,000 people under the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program.
"At the end of the day, there's a deal to be had," he said during an appearance on CNN's State of the Union. "We need to start talking again."
The Capitol is seen hours before a possible partial federal government shutdown
on Capitol Hill on Friday. The federal government will shut down at midnight as President Donald Trump refuses to sign the appropriations bill to fund the government unless it includes $5 billion for a border wall.
Trump speaks with attendees after signing S. 756, the "First Step Act", and H.R. 6964, the "Juvenile Justice Reform Act", in the Oval Office at the White House on Friday.
Attendees applaud after Trump signs the legislation
The First Step Act would reform several aspects of the U.S. criminal justice system, including allowing inmates to reduce sentences with an earned-time credit program. Judges would also have more discretion, instead of mandatory minimum sentencing for some drug-related crimes.
Senate judiciary committee chairman Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa, tells Trump that he needs to leave the signing ceremony to cast a vote, and mentioned he has not missed a vote since 1993.
Speaker Paul Ryan, R-Wis., addresses members of the media after meeting with President Trump about government funding and the border wall at the White House on Thursday. Ryan stated that the president will not sign a Senate measure because it does not contain funding for a border wall.
House Republican leader Kevin McCarthy addresses members of the media after the meeting with Trump. Photo by Leigh Vogel/UPI | License Photo
Trump enters the South Court Auditorium prior to signing the H.R. 2, the "Agriculture Improvement Act of 2018" in the South Court Auditorium of the Eisenhower Executive Office Building on Thursday.
Trump signs
the H.R. 2, the “Agriculture Improvement Act of 2018” in the South Court Auditorium of the Eisenhower Executive Office Building on Thursday. Photo by Leigh Vogel/UPI | License Photo
Vice President Mike Pence shakes hands with a guest during the signing. Photo by Leigh Vogel/UPI | License Photo
Secretary of Agriculture Sonny Perdue speaks prior to Trump signing the H.R. 2, the “Agriculture Improvement Act of 2018." Perdue later tweeted
Secretary of Agriculture Sonny Perdue speaks prior to Trump signing the H.R. 2, the "Agriculture Improvement Act of 2018." Perdue later tweeted, "A great day for farmers, ranchers, foresters & producers, as @POTUS's signature on the 2018 #FarmBill is a Christmas present to American agriculture. Farmers take financial risks each year, so having a Farm Bill gives them peace of mind to make decisions for the future."
Trump holds up the Federal the Commission on School Safety report next to Education Secretary Betsy DeVos during a roundtable discussion at White House on Tuesday. Photo by Yuri Gripas/UPI | License Photo
The commission, which was put together after the February shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Fla., recommends in a report
released Tuesday supporting a temporary order to take away guns from those deemed to be a danger to themselves and others, while respecting due process and "Second Amendment liberties."
Sen. John Cornyn, R-Texas, speaks on a government funding bill on Capitol Hill on Tuesday. Funding for the government expires on Friday.
Senate Democratic leader Charles Schumer speaks about a possible government shutdown.
Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump are pictured in their Official Christmas Portrait in the Cross Hall of the White House. Photo by Andrea Hanks/White House | License Photo
