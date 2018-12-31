Fiance of missing Colorado woman faces five murder-related charges

Kelsey Berreth's fiance, Patrick Frazee, was charged with five murder-related charges Monday in her disappearance. Photo courtesy of Teller County, Colo., Sheriff's Office

Dec. 31 (UPI) -- Prosecutors filed five murder-related charges against the fiancé of a missing Colorado woman Monday.

Patrick Frazee, 32, was arraigned on one count of first-degree murder, three counts of solicitation to commit first-degree murder and one count of first-degree felony murder in the disappearance of his fiancee, 29-year-old Kelsey Berreth.

Frazee is set to appear in a motions hearing Friday and a preliminary hearing on Jan. 29.

During the Friday hearing, Fourth Judicial District Attorney Dan May will seek to determine whether prosecutors can prevent Frazee from getting a copy of the arrest affidavit, even if it is in possession of his defense attorney.

Prosecutors asked for a protective order barring the defense from discussing the document with Frazee, which the defense called unconstitutional.

May will also hear a request by prosecutors to conduct "consumptive testing" on an unspecified piece of evidence.

The distinction indicates an item so small that it will be destroyed by testing.

Berreth's body has yet to be found, but Woodland Park police Chief Miles De Young has said she is presumed dead.

The two first-degree murder charges represent two theories, including that Frazee killed Berreth with intent and after deliberation, or that she was killed in a robbery.

The multiple solicitation charges indicate Frazee conspired with at least one other person to kill Berreth, possibly attempting to encourage someone or multiple people to kill Berreth on three separate occasions.