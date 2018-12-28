Trending Stories

Unpaid U.S. government workers advised to negotiate their bills
Deaths of on-duty police officers increased in 2018, stats show
Longtime Iowa congressman John Culver dies at 86
4 dead as major U.S. winter storm moves east
Venezuela on track to be Latin America's most violent country in 2018

Photo Gallery

 
News Photos of the Year

Latest News

UPI Almanac for Saturday, Dec. 29, 2018
Famous birthdays for Dec. 29: Jon Voight, Mekhi Phifer
On This Day: F1 driver Michael Schumacher severely injured in skiing accident
Haslam family agrees to operate Columbus Crew, keep franchise in Ohio
Steelers DC Keith Butler thinks Bengals TE Tyler Eifert is playing Sunday
 
Back to Article
/