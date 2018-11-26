Nov. 26 (UPI) -- Blizzard conditions made holiday travel treacherous in Missouri, Illinois and Kansas Sunday evening and continued to bring winter weather to Wisconsin and Michigan Monday.

The heavy snow and ice delayed flights, caused power outages and damaged homes throughout the Midwest.

"The combination of increasing winds, heavy snow and poor visibility will create localized blizzard conditions at times," Accuweather Senior Meteorologist Alex Sosnowski said.

A total of 1,101 flights were canceled Sunday and more than 3,400 were delayed because of winter weather, FlightAware reported. The storm coincided with the weekend with the highest travel volume in 14 years, AAA reported. Up to five inches of snow has already fallen in parts of Michigan.

Chicago got several inches of snow overnight except near Lake Michigan where the warmer water prevented snow from sticking. However, there is a flooding risk near the shore and flood warnings have been issued for Cook County, Illinois and Lake and Porter counties in Indiana, the National Weather Service Chicago reported.

IDOT is reporting many roads snow/ice covered. Travelers should allow extra time and drive with extreme caution. #ilwx pic.twitter.com/8x311ezE2X - NWS Chicago (@NWSChicago) November 26, 2018

Some areas of Illinois were impassable overnight so stranded motorists had to be rescued by snowmobile.

Interstate-70 in Kansas and Interstate-80 in Nebraska were closed from whiteout conditions.

Kansas Gov. Jeff Colyer declared a state of emergency, urging travelers to delay their plans.

"This is the stronger winter weather system the Kansas City area has seen in quite some time, National Weather Service Meteorologist Chris Gitro told the Kansas City Star.

The storm likely met the qualifications for a blizzard Sunday.