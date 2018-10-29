Watch live: Sarah Sanders holds White House press briefing

Oct. 29 (UPI) -- White House press secretary Sarah Sanders is scheduled to speak to reporters Monday afternoon in her first on-camera press briefing in more than three weeks.

The briefing was scheduled for 2 p.m. EDT.

Sanders likely will face questions about the weekend shooting at a Pittsburgh synagogue that killed 11 people. Doctors have discharged the suspected shooter, who faces dozens of charges at a court hearing Monday.

The last time Sanders held an on-camera briefing at the White House was Oct. 3.