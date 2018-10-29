Former President Barack Obama speaks at a rally for Wisconsin Democrats in Milwaukee, Wis., on October 26. He will travel to Florida Friday, where he will stump for Democratic candidates in two key midterm races. Photo by Kamil Krzaczynski/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 29 (UPI) -- President Donald Trump and former President Barack Obama will both head to Florida this week to push a couple of their parties' key candidates across the finish line.

In the state's gubernatorial race, Democrat Andrew Gillum and Republican Ron DeSantis are in a neck-and-neck battle, while GOP Florida Gov. Rick Scott is trying to unseat incumbent Democratic U.S. Sen. Bill Nelson.

Trump will visit Fort Myers Wednesday and Pensacola Saturday. He is set to speak outside of Hertz Arena in Fort Myers and Pensacola International Airport late Saturday.

"President Trump is expected to discuss the booming economy, his tough stance on immigration, free-market solutions for health care, and more," the president's campaign said Sunday, the Tallahassee Democrat reported. "He will also remind Floridians of the critical need to get out and vote for the GOP in the midterm elections."

Obama will appear at a rally at the Ice Palace Film Studios in Miami on Friday.

"I'm proud and humbled to have President Obama, my friend and a true patriot, on the campaign trail here in Florida," Gillum said in a statement, according to the Miami Herald. "President Obama knows what's at stake in this election -- protections for people with pre-existing conditions, funding for public schools, and leadership to restore our environment."

Former Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton stumped for Gillum and Nelson in the state last week, and former Vice President Joe Biden campaigned with the pair Thursday.

Vice President Mike Pence appeared with DeSantis last week at a rally in Jacksonville.