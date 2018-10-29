Oct. 29 (UPI) -- Another suspicious package addressed to CNN was intercepted Monday at a mail facility near Atlanta, authorities said -- three days after the suspected bomber was arrested.

CNN President Jeff Zucker said the package was similar in appearance to those mailed to the network last week in New York City. He said it was found in an Atlanta post office and never got to CNN's world headquarters in the city.

He added there was "no imminent danger to the CNN center."

The packages sent to CNN's New York City offices last week contained pipe bomb-like devices. Several other identical devices were sent to prominent Democrats, including former President Barack Obama, former Vice President Joe Biden and Hillary Clinton. None of the devices exploded.

Friday, police arrested Cesar Sayoc Jr. in Florida, who is due in court Monday.

The windows of Sayoc's van were covered in stickers supportive of President Donald Trump and opposing Democrats and included a photo with the slogan "CNN Sucks."

Authorities haven't said yet whether the package found Monday is linked to the other packages. CNN said it's having all its mail screened off-site.

"Our screening process is working and we will keep you updated as we learn more," Zucker said.

Others who were sent bomb-like devices in the mail are philanthropist George Soros, Rep. Maxine Waters, former U.S. Attorney General Eric Holder, former CIA Director John Brennan, former National Intelligence Director James Clapper and actor Robert De Niro.