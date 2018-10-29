Oct. 29 (UPI) -- A student was critically hurt Monday in a shooting at a North Carolina high school -- and another was arrested for the attack, authorities said.

The shooting occurred at Butler High School in Matthews, N.C., Monday morning. Officials said a student was shot and another was arrested.

Matthews is about 10 miles southeast of downtown Charlotte and 15 miles from the South Carolina border.

The school was secured and the shooting is believed to be an isolated incident, police said. The wounded student is in critical condition, the Matthews Police Department tweeted.

Officials said they have found the weapon and students' families were notified by phone.

The lockdown was lifted about 9:15 a.m. EDT. Students were seen streaming out of the school crying and hugging their parents.