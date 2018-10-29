Oct. 29 (UPI) -- Hurricane Oscar has gained strength in the Atlantic Ocean and should get even stronger, forecasters said Monday.

Oscar, the 15th named storm this season, was located about 620 miles southeast of Bermuda and 620 miles northeast of the Northern Leeward Islands, the National Hurricane Center said in its 5 a.m. advisory Monday. It was moving west at 12 mph with maximum sustained winds of 80 mph. Storms become hurricanes at 74 mph.

Oscar is a Category 1 storm but the NHC said it could get stronger. Meteorologists, though, said they do not expect Oscar to threaten the United States, or any land.

Oscar became a tropical storm Saturday and was designated the eighth hurricane this season.

No coastal watches of warnings are in effect. Hurricane-force winds extend outward up to 15 miles from the center and tropical-force winds extend outward up to 70 miles, the NHC said.

Forecasters said Oscar will move west until Tuesday and then turn north, with an increase in forward speed but diminished strength as it heads away from the United States and Caribbean.

By the middle of the week, the storm is expected to accelerate quickly toward the northeast and will weaken to a tropical storm by Thursday night.