Oct. 29 (UPI) -- The man accused of killing nearly a dozen people at a Pittsburgh synagogue was released from the hospital Monday and will face numerous charges at a court hearing.

Suspect Robert Bowers faces 11 counts of obstruction of religious beliefs resulting in death, 11 counts of use of a firearm to commit murder, four counts of obstruction religious beliefs resulting in bodily injury and three counts of use of a firearm during a violent crime.

He's also charged with 11 counts of homicide in Pennsylvania state court, six counts of attempted homicide, six counts of aggravated assault and 13 counts of ethnic intimidation.

The first burials are scheduled for Tuesday, in accordance with Jewish tradition.

According to court documents, Bowers told police he wanted to "kill Jews" during the rampage Saturday at the Tree of Life synagogue in the Squirrel Hill neighborhood of Pittsburgh. Eleven people died and several were injured. He is set to appear in court before U.S. Magistrate Judge Robert C. Mitchell at 1:30 p.m. Monday.

A hospital spokeswoman said Monday Bowers was discharged from Allegheny General Hospital and remanded to police custody. He was injured in a gunfight with police at the synagogue, authorities said.

The FBI wrote in a criminal complaint that Bowers said he purposely targeted those of the Jewish faith in the shooting at the Tree of Life synagogue.

"During the course of his deadly assault on people at the synagogue, and simultaneously with his gunfight with responding officers, Bowers made statements evincing an animus towards people of the Jewish faith," an agent wrote in the complaint.

"Bowers commented to one law enforcement officer, in substance, 'They're committing genocide to my people. I just want to kill Jews.' Bowers repeated comments regarding genocide, his desire to kill Jewish people, and that Jewish people needed to die."

The federal complaint said Bowers was armed with three Glock .357 handguns and a Colt AR-15 assault rifle during the attack. The weapons were not from Pennsylvania and were shipped into the state, it said.

The Washington Post reported that a social media account attributed to Bowers expressed disdain for members of the Jewish community and immigrants.

President Donald Trump will visit Pittsburgh this week, possibly as early as Tuesday. Over the weekend, he called the shooting a "terrible thing" and recommended armed guards at such houses of worship.