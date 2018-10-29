Oct. 29 (UPI) -- Several people were shot early Monday during a Halloween party at a Los Angeles-area nightclub and police are still looking for the shooter.

Seven people were injured in the gunfire at the Sevilla Nightclub in Riverside, which was hosting a Halloween party.

Two club-goers were injured from the stampede of people trying to flee the club. Authorities said none of the injuries are life threatening.

The theme for the Halloween party was based on the horror film The Purge.

Witnesses described the scene as chaotic and said some people were trampled. Gunfire was reported both inside and outside the club.

"It was like 10 in a row," one witness said. "People were falling, and there were people right by the door just taking chains and wallets and phones."

Another said he heard "automatic gunshots."

"People started falling to the ground, and I thought people were righting or dancing at first," a witness told KCBS-TV. "And I turn around, and then people started shooting and then I ran behind the bar."

Police said the shooter escaped and was not immediately identified.