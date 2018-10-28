Homeland Security's Nielsen to caravan: 'Do not come' to U.S.

U.S. Homeland Security chief Kirstjen Nielsen delivered a message not to enter the United States to thousands of migrants making their way north through Mexico on Sunday. Photo by Maria de la Luz Ascencio/EPA

Oct. 28 (UPI) -- U.S. Homeland Security chief Kirstjen Nielsen flatly told a group of Central American migrants moving north not to come to the United States.

Appearing on Fox News Sunday, Nielsen said there was a "crisis on the border" with U.S. officials apprehending 1,500 to 1,700 migrants a day outside of those associated with the caravan, asserting those making their way toward the border won't be allowed in the United States.

"My general message to this caravan is: Do not come. You will not be allowed in. There is a right way to emigrate to the United States and this is not it," she said.

Nielsen added the U.S. is working with Mexican authorities to turn back those attempting to enter the United States illegally.

"They have taken unprecedented efforts within their territory to ensure an orderly flow and that those who have no legal right to be there are removed," she said.

In response to reports that President Donald Trump might use the same legal authority he did for a travel ban earlier in the year in order to seal the border to those seeking asylum, Nielsen said Trump is making it clear "every possible action, authority, executive program, is on the table to consider."

Also Sunday, Defense Secretary Jim Mattis told reporters the military had begun deploying countermeasures to the border to block the caravan, Fox News reported.

Mattis said the Pentagon sent jersey barriers in conjunction with plans to deploy active duty troops to the U.S.-Mexico border and details regarding the number of troops and their roles would be announced on Sunday night.

On Saturday the Mexican government offered temporary residency and work permits to migrants who agreed to stay in southern states.

The caravan, which at one point was made up of as many as 7,200 migrants shrunk in size earlier this week to 4,500.