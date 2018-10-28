A digital sign in Manhattan, N.Y., displays Saturday's Powerball jackpot of $750 million in New York City on Friday. Two winnining numbers were drawn Saturday for the pot, which was adjusted down to $680 million based on actual sales. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 28 (UPI) -- The $687.8 million Powerball jackpot, which grew to the fourth-largest in U.S. lottery history Saturday, will be split by two winners sold in Iowa and New York.

The winners, who have not come forward, each can claim the prize issued over 30 years or a one-time cash option of $392 million before taxes. The jackpot was adjusted down from an estimated $750 million based on the actual drawing sales.

The winning ticket in New York was sold at a deli in West Harlem in Manhattan, according to WNBC-TV. The Iowa one was sold at a convenience store in a community of about 830 west of Des Moines, the state lottery posted on its website.

Saturday's winning numbers were 8, 12, 13, 19, 27 and a Powerball of 4. There had not been a Powerball winner since Aug. 11.

On Tuesday, the second-largest jackpot was awarded in the other multi-state lotto, $1.537 billion in Mega Millions. The holder of the winninng ticket, sold in South Carolina, has not come foward.

The largest Powerball jackpot was $1.586 billion and it was split three ways in January 2016.

Saturday's Power is the third-biggest single payout in lottery history. Last August, Mavis L. Wanczyk of Chicopee, Mass., won $758.7 million before taxes.

The odds of winning the Powerball jackpot are 1 in 292.2 million, according to CNN.

The Powerball pot is now the minimum $40 million with the next drawing Wednesday.

The first five balls in Powerball are from a pool of 69 and the Powerball from 26.

Each Powerball ticket costs $2. The only states not selling lottery tickets are Alabama, Alaska, Hawaii, Mississippi, Nevada and Utah.