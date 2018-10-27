Super Typhoon Yutu: Trump declares disaster for Northern Mariana Islands

Super Typhoon Yutu downed power poles and damaged buildings and cars throughout the Northern Mariana Islands. Photo courtesy of FEMA

Oct. 27 (UPI) -- President Donald Trump on Saturday declared a major disaster in the Northern Mariana Islands after Super Typhoon Yutu tore through the U.S. territory earlier this week.

The storm caused one death on the islands, downed power poles and damaged residences, vehicles, schools, hotels, businesses and airports.

Electrical workers were restoring power Saturday, but thousands of residents were still without tap and drinking water, with people lining up water distribution sites and gas stations.

"It's Soudelor all over again," said Rep. Ed Propst, a member of the territory's House of Representatives.

Typhoon Soudelor left widespread damage in Saipan, the largest of the Mariana Islands, in 2015.

The disaster declaration provides federal assistance for recovery on the islands of Saipan and Tinian. The Federal Emergency Management Agency and Department of Defense were working with local organizations to provide water, food and medical assistance.