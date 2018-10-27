Pittsburgh police: At least 4 dead in synagogue shooting

Oct. 27 (UPI) -- Pittsburgh authorities said at least four people died Saturday after a shooting at a synagogue in the city's Squirrel Hill neighborhood.

Curt Conrad, chief of staff for City Councilman Corey O'Connor said four people were dead, according to CNN, while police sources told WPXI-TV in Pittsburgh that up to eight people died.

Police arrested a suspect in the shooting at the Tree of Life synagogue, where congregants were attending a prayer service. Conrad said the suspect surrendered to police before he was transported to Mercy Hospital.

During a short briefing with reporters, Allegheny County Sheriff's Deputy Kevin Kraus said there were multiple casualties, including three police officers who were shot. A police source told WPXI four officers were shot and two were in surgery in critical condition.

"There are fatalities," said Allegheny County Executive Rich Fitzgerald, who declined to provide specifics.

Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf called the shooting "an absolute tragedy."

"These senseless acts of violence are not who we are as Americans. My thoughts right now are focused on the victims, their families and making sure law enforcement has every resource they need.

"We must all pray and hope for no more loss of life. But we have been saying "this one is too many" for far too long. Dangerous weapons are putting our citizens in harm's way."

The Pittsburgh Public Safety Department earlier described the incident as an "active shooter" situation.

"There are multiple casualties. Neighbors are advised to shelter in place and stay in their homes and lock their doors," Pittsburgh Police Cmdr. Jason Lando said in a statement to the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette.

Stephen Weiss was inside the synagogue when the shooting began. He said the gunfire sounded like it came from an automatic weapon.

"It sounded like a loud crash in the hallway," he told the Post-Gazette.

President Donald Trump said he was monitoring the shooting.

"Law enforcement on the scene. People in Squirrel Hill area should remain sheltered. Looks like multiple fatalities. Beware of active shooter. God Bless All!" he tweeted.

This is a developing story.