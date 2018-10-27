8th New Jersey child dies from adenovirus

Oct. 27 (UPI) -- New Jersey health officials confirmed an eighth child died from adenovirus at a nursing and rehabilitation center.

The child who died Friday was considered "medically fragile" like the others who died at Wanaque Center for Nursing and Rehabilitation in Haskell. Another 15 children and one staff member have been sickened by the virus.

Officials halted new patient admissions at the facility since the outbreak Oct. 9.

"The strain of adenovirus seen in this outbreak is associated with communal living arrangements and known to cause severe illness," the New Jersey Department of Health said in a statement.

Adenoviruses are a common group of viruses that can cause cold-like symptoms, sore throat, bronchitis, pneumonia, diarrhea and pink eye, and are most common in young children.