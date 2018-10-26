Oct. 26 (UPI) -- President Donald Trump will speak before the Young Black Leadership Summit at the White House Friday.

He will address several hundred summit attendees in the East Room at 11:45 a.m. EDT.

The student organization Turning Point USA is sponsoring the conference, its first, which intended to inform young, black conservatives in Washington. Trump has signaled his support of the organization in the past.

Donald Trump Jr., HUD Director Ben Carson and conservative commentator Stacey Dash spoke at a summit event on Thursday.

The president is also expected to address Friday's arrest in a string of mail threats that targeted Democrats this week.