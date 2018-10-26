Police stand outside the Time Warner Center in New York City Thursday night, which was evacuated a day earlier when a suspicious package was found addressed to CNN's offices there. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 26 (UPI) -- Federal and local authorities are searching a South Florida mail facility for clues to who sent 10 packages carrying explosive-like devices to several prominent Democrats this week.

Agents descended on a postal facility in Opa-locka, Fla., near Miami, which officials say handled at least one of the packages -- likely the one sent to former U.S. Attorney General Eric Holder. It was sent to a wrong address in the Washington, D.C., area and was sent back to the return address -- the Florida office of Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz.

The other packages listed the same return address. Wasserman Schultz is former chairwoman of the Democratic National Committee.

The Miami-Dade County Police Department sent a bomb squad and K-9 unit to do a sweep of the facility late Thursday but found no additional devices, officials said.

"This assistance is as a precautionary measure," Miami-Dade County Police spokesman Argemis Colome said, the Sun-Sentinel reported. "We cannot provide additional information at this time due to the active nature of this federal investigation."

Postal services in several places around the country also combed their databases and facilities for other devices that may be connected to the plot, investigators said.

"I will say in the postal network, we have found nothing in the last eight hours, so what we have right now is what we have -- 10 parcels," Philip Bartlett, lead postal inspector in New York, said Thursday.

The Opa-locka inspection was part of a nationwide investigation organized by an FBI-led counterterrorism team working to find out who sent the devices to vocal critics of President Donald Trump -- including former President Barack Obama, Hillary Clinton, Rep. Maxine Waters and former Vice President Joe Biden.

Philanthropist George Soros and actor Robert De Niro were also targeted. The Time Warner building was evacuated after a package was found in the mail room addressed to former CIA director John Brennan at CNN. Brennan does not work for CNN.

Authorities said all 10 packages looked similar and the devices, which were being examined by the FBI, appeared to be live bombs.