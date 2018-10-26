Obama urges Wisconsin Democrats not to be 'bamboozled'

Former President Barack Obama speaks during a campaign rally for Wisconsin Democrats in Milwaukee on Friday. Photo by Kamil Krzaczynski/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 26 (UPI) -- Former President Barack Obama on Friday accused Republicans of "shamelessly lying" about their records on healthcare and tax cuts during a rally for Democrats in Milwaukee.

Obama traveled to Wisconsin two days after President Donald Trump to support state schools Superintendent Tony Evers in his bid to unset Gov. Scott Walker and U.S. Sen. Tammy Baldwin in her re-election bid against challenger Leah Vukmir.

The former president said Walker was being hypocritical about his support of pre-existing medical conditions protections.

"Don't be hoodwinked," Obama said. "Don't be bamboozled. Wisconsin, don't fall for that.

"Throughout human history, certainly throughout American history, politicians have exaggerated. But what we have not seen before in our recent public life is politicians just blatantly, repeatedly, baldly, shamelessly lying, making stuff up. Calling up down, calling black white," Obama said in remarks at North Division High School. "Let's call it what it is. It is a lie."

The rally comes less than two weeks before the midterm elections Nov. 6.

Obama encouraged Democrats to make sure to turn up to vote.