Police arrested Cesar Sayoc, 56, in connection with the suspected pipe bombs that were mailed to several prominent Democrats this week. Photo by John Angelillo UPI | License Photo

Oct. 26 (UPI) -- The Florida man arrested in connection with bomb threats to prominent Democrats this week had social media feeds full of memes in support of President Donald Trump -- and opposing Democrats, particularly Hillary Clinton.

Cesar Altieri Sayoc, 56, of Aventura, also has a criminal record going back to 2002 that includes a year of probation for making a bomb threat, as well as grand theft and battery, The Miami Herald reported.

Sayoc was arrested Friday in Plantation, accused of orchestrating 12 packages appearing to contain live explosives that were sent to prominent critics of Trump, including Clinton, former President Barack Obama, former Vice President Joe Biden and actor Robert De Niro.

A van impounded at the site of Sayoc's arrest -- an Auto Zone store in the suburb west of Fort Lauderdale -- was covered in pro-Trump stickers and pictures of Democrats, including Sen. Elizabeth Warren, with cross-hairs on their heads, the Sun-Sentinel reported.

Twitter accounts under the names Cesar Altieri and Julus Cesar Milan are full of pro-Trump memes. Identical messages were posted multiple times in a day. Videos show Sayoc at Trump rallies.

Happy Birthday tge greatest President Ever Trump Trump Trump pic.twitter.com/VoXvQMGApi - Cesar Altieri (@hardrock2016) June 7, 2018

A Facebook page for Cesar Altieri Randazzo, which has been deleted, was full of videos from Trump's 2016 presidential campaign.

A LinkedIn page for Cesar Altieri in North Miami Beach, Fla., lists his occupation as promoter, booking agent and live entertainment owner.

According to business records, Sayoc manages Native American Catering & Vending in Hallandale Beach and another company, called VER TECH AG. He had a bankruptcy filing in 2012.

Sayoc, a registered Republican, was born in Brooklyn, N.Y., but grew up in South Florida, attending North Miami Beach High School.