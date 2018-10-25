President Donald Trump will speak Thursday about proposed changes to Medicare prescription drug coverage. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 25 (UPI) -- President Donald Trump is expected to announced an overhaul to how Medicare pays for drugs at the Department of Health and Human Services Thursday afternoon.

The president will speak at 2 p.m. EDT.

HHS Secretary Alex Azar said the Trump administration will propose the changes to lower the cost of prescription drugs.

"We compared the high prices Medicare pays to prices paid by countries with similar economic conditions, to better understand the discounts drug companies voluntarily offer them," Azar said in a series of tweets.

"Overall, the prices for Part B drugs in America exceed the prices paid in countries with similar economic conditions. These higher prices mean that Medicare pays nearly TWICE as much as it would for the same or similar drugs in other countries. We can and must do better."