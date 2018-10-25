A commercial container ship heads to a row of dockside gantry cranes in Dalian, a major Chinese port city in Liaoning Province. The trade U.S. trade deficit widened another $1 billion in September. Photo by Stephen Shaver/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 25 (UPI) -- The U.S. trade deficit increased by another $1 billion in September despite efforts by the Trump administration to narrow the gap using tariffs.

Exports increased 1.8 percent to $140.9 billion from August to September but imports jumped 1.5 percent to $217 billion. That puts the trade deficit at $76 billion.

Since last year, exports have increased more than $10 billion but imports jumped more than $20 billion.

The United States is in a trade war with China, as both countries have imposed billions of dollars worth of tariffs on their imports.

The biggest change has been on foods, feeds and beverages exports, which declined nearly 9 percent from August to September.

Regarding trade with China, the biggest losses came from soy bean exports, which fell 95 percent. Oil exports to China fell to zero just two months after setting a new $1 billion record.

Vehicle exports bound for China fell nearly $600 million from the previous August.

The overall trade deficit with China, specifically, has increased.

China's counter tariffs affect states where automobiles are manufactured, soybeans are grown and oil is drilled. That means states where Trump won in the 2016 election, such as South Carolina, Iowa and Texas are disproportionately affected.