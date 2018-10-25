Two hikers die after falling from Yosemite National Park trail

Two people were found dead after an apparent fall at Yomesite National Park on Thursday. File Photo by Terry Schmitt/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 25 (UPI) -- Park rangers found two people dead after an apparent fall at Yosemite National Park, the National Park Service said Thursday.

Park rangers worked to recover the bodies of a male and a female visitor who appeared to have fallen from Taft Point, but the identification of the victims wasn't immediately available.

The park service added the incident was being investigated.

Taft Point is part of a 2.2-mile hiking road Glacier Point Road, which provides car access to the hiking trails.

The trail is rated as "moderate" in difficulty and the park's website warns visitors to "watch your step" while taking in views of the Yosemite Valley.

Two climbers fell to their deaths climbing the Freeblast Route on El Capitan inside Yosemite National Park in June and a hiker died in May after falling from Yosemite's nearly 9,000-foot Half Dome.